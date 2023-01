Some hope the EPA will veto Pebble Mine, a project that has long divided SW Alaska The EPA is expected to make a final decision this month on the controversial Pebble Mine in southwest Alaska. Many residents fear the proposed giant copper and gold mine would harm wild salmon runs.

