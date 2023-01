Modi's government blocks a documentary critical of the prime minister NPR's Ari Shapiro talks with senior fellow at the American Enterprise Institute Sadanand Dhume about India's Modi government censoring a new BBC documentary that critiques the prime minister.

Asia Modi's government blocks a documentary critical of the prime minister Listen · 4:22