5 ex-Memphis officers are charged with the murder of 29-year-old Tyre Nichols Five Black former Memphis police officers have been charged with murder in the death of Black motorist Tyre Nichols. He was beaten during a traffic stop and died several days later in the hospital.

National 5 ex-Memphis officers are charged with the murder of 29-year-old Tyre Nichols 5 ex-Memphis officers are charged with the murder of 29-year-old Tyre Nichols Listen · 3:28 3:28 Five Black former Memphis police officers have been charged with murder in the death of Black motorist Tyre Nichols. He was beaten during a traffic stop and died several days later in the hospital. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor