Mental Health Deaths of despair also affect Native American Communities, study shows Deaths of despair also affect Native American Communities, study shows Listen · 3:19 3:19 Deaths of despair were thought to primarily affect white communities but a new study in The Lancet finds Native American communities have seen the biggest rise in such deaths in recent years.