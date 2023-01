People in Beirut are still looking for justice after the 2020 port explosion Two years after an explosion at Beirut's port killed hundreds, no officials suspected of ignoring safety warnings have been tried. Now a prosecutor and a judge are trading charges — as protests grow.

People in Beirut are still looking for justice after the 2020 port explosion Two years after an explosion at Beirut's port killed hundreds, no officials suspected of ignoring safety warnings have been tried. Now a prosecutor and a judge are trading charges — as protests grow.