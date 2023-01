FOX has renewed 'The Simpsons' through 2025 The show debuted in 1989, and there have been 36 seasons and 1,800 episodes. This season, stars such as Billie Eillish and Natasha Lyonne made guest appearances.

Television FOX has renewed 'The Simpsons' through 2025 FOX has renewed 'The Simpsons' through 2025 Listen · 0:29 0:29 The show debuted in 1989, and there have been 36 seasons and 1,800 episodes. This season, stars such as Billie Eillish and Natasha Lyonne made guest appearances. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor