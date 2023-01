A new homeowner in the U.K. found himself stuck between a sofa and a hard place Delivery workers left Luke Ansell's new, custom-made couch jammed in his staircase in his two-story home. Thankfully, some pals rushed over to help him move the new piece of furniture upstairs.

