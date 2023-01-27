The News Roundup For January 27, 2023

Enlarge this image toggle caption FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP via Getty Images FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP via Getty Images

This week, newly minted House Speaker Kevin McCarthy blocked Democratic Representatives Adam Schiff and Eric Swalwell from keeping their seats on the House Intelligence Committee.

California is still reeling after three mass shootings – including two that happened within three days. On Saturday, eleven people were killed in a Monterey Park dance hall. A twelfth victim died later in the hospital. On Monday, seven people were killed at and around a farm in Half Moon Bay. And both shootings came less than a week after six people were killed at a home in the Central Valley – including a teenage mother and her baby.

Five former Memphis police officers were indicted on murder charges in the death of Tyree Nichols on Thursday. Memphis Police Chief Cerelyn "CJ" Davis fired the five Black officers for violating department policy after Nichols' arrest earlier this month.



President Joe Biden announced on Wednesday that the U.S. will send 31 M-1 Abrams battle tanks to Ukraine for its fight against Russia. This was a U-turn by the federal government after months of saying it would not send tanks.

Some 80 percent of China's population has supposedly contracted COVID-19, that's according to a prominent Chinese government scientist. For context, that's more than one billion people. Last weekend there were 13,000 COVID deaths in less than a week, in addition to the 60,000 deaths that have been reported since December.

On Thursday, United States Africa Command said in a news release that the U.S. military had "conducted a successful counterterrorism operation in Somalia." The raid is believed to have killed Bilal al-Sudani, an Islamic State leader along with 10 other Sudanese Islamic State associates.

Vice's Todd Zwillich, Slate's Mary Harris, and USATODAY's Josh Meyer join us for the discussion of domestic headlines.

Later on, we're joined by Foreign Policy's Jennifer Williams, Bloomberg TV's Annmarie Hornden, and The Economist's David Rennie join us for the discussion of global headlines.



Like what you hear? Find more of our programs online