#2313: Johnny Rocket : The Best of Car Talk John from Pennsylvania thinks he has an atypical warranty issue with his local Chevy dealer. If he explains to the dealer that his new Corvette exhibits engine problems at 140 miles per hour, he's pretty sure that the dealer will then explain to John that he has voided his warranty. John is clearly nuts for driving at mach one, but is he right about his warranty? Find out on this episode of the Best of Car Talk.

The Best of Car Talk #2313: Johnny Rocket #2313: Johnny Rocket Listen · 36:02 36:02 John from Pennsylvania thinks he has an atypical warranty issue with his local Chevy dealer. If he explains to the dealer that his new Corvette exhibits engine problems at 140 miles per hour, he's pretty sure that the dealer will then explain to John that he has voided his warranty. John is clearly nuts for driving at mach one, but is he right about his warranty? Find out on this episode of the Best of Car Talk. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor