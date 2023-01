FDA proposes easing restrictions on blood donations, seeks public comment The Food and Drug Administration proposes easing many restrictions on gay and bisexual men donating blood.

Health FDA proposes easing restrictions on blood donations, seeks public comment FDA proposes easing restrictions on blood donations, seeks public comment Listen · 3:55 3:55 The Food and Drug Administration proposes easing many restrictions on gay and bisexual men donating blood. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor