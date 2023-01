In Memphis, people call for police reform after Tyre Nichols' killing NPR's Ari Shapiro talks with Phillip Goff of the Center for Policing Equity about how the death of Tyre Nichols in Memphis speaks to larger issues with police department culture and diversity.

Listen · 5:43