Soviet ambitions echo in the Uzbekistan capital's Metro system Former Soviet republics in Central Asia have a deeply entangled history with Russia. Their Soviet legacy is reflected in some interesting ways, including at their subway stations.

World Soviet ambitions echo in the Uzbekistan capital's Metro system Soviet ambitions echo in the Uzbekistan capital's Metro system Audio will be available later today. Former Soviet republics in Central Asia have a deeply entangled history with Russia. Their Soviet legacy is reflected in some interesting ways, including at their subway stations. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor