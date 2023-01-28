Dakh Daughters: Tiny Desk Meets globalFEST 2023
For the third consecutive year, NPR teamed up with globalFEST in January 2023 for a thrilling online music festival we call Tiny Desk Meets globalFEST: three nights, nine bands, and a world of musical traditions hosted by African pop star Angélique Kidjo. Now, we're posting all the sets from our festival as individual Tiny Desk (home) concerts. To see the translations on these videos, please click the 'CC' button.
Dakh Daughters create an atmosphere of a French saloon, where Mireille Mathieu befriends Marilyn Manson. On occasion, armed with a full set of strings, keyboards and percussion, the women shake the audience with a roar in the manner of the group Laibach, but can swiftly exchange anger for kindness, turning into fun-loving, Hollywood beauties of the 1950s who dream of tropical vacations in the Caribbean.
SET LIST
- "Viyna"
- "Fellini"
- "Umry"
MUSICIANS
- Solomiia Melnyk: vocals, cello, accordion
- Ruslana Khazipova: vocals, drums/percussion
- Natalka Halanevych: vocals, piano, double bass
- Ganna Nikitina: vocals, guitar
- Natacha Charpe (Zo): vocals, violin
CREDITS
- Director: Vladyslav Troitskyi
- Art Manager: Iryna Gorban
- Audio: Anton Ocheretyanyy
- Video: Nayan Ducruet
- Special thanks to Theatre Le Préau and Lucie Berelowitsch
TINY DESK TEAM
- Creative Director: Bob Boilen
- Audio Engineer: Josh Rogosin
- Series Producer: Bobby Carter
- Editing: Joshua Bryant
- Tiny Desk Team: Marissa Lorusso, Hazel Cills, Ashley Pointer
GLOBALFEST TEAM
- Co-Directors: Shanta Thake, Isabel Soffer and Bill Bragin
- 2023 Curators: Shanta Thake, Isabel Soffer, Bill Bragin and Meera Dugal
- Event Producer: Ian Thake
- Host: Angélique Kidjo
- Legal Services: Tamizdat
- Legal Services: Duane Morris
- Video Production: Karim Tabbaa
FUNDERS:
- The Mellon Foundation
- The National Endowment for the Arts
- NYC Department of Cultural Affairs
SPECIAL THANKS:
- Ken Umezaki
- Fabian Alsultany
- Steven Kirkpatrick
- David Komar