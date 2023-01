Remembering the Space Shuttle Columbia tragedy 20 years on NPR's Scott Simon speaks with Pat Duggins of Alabama Public Radio about the Space Shuttle Columbia tragedy, which they both covered 20 years ago next week.

Space Remembering the Space Shuttle Columbia tragedy 20 years on Remembering the Space Shuttle Columbia tragedy 20 years on Listen · 5:54 5:54 NPR's Scott Simon speaks with Pat Duggins of Alabama Public Radio about the Space Shuttle Columbia tragedy, which they both covered 20 years ago next week. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor