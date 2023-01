Antony Blinken is on a trip to the Middle East amidst a spate of violence U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken will travel to the Middle East next week following three violent incidents that left several civilians dead in recent days.

Middle East Antony Blinken is on a trip to the Middle East amidst a spate of violence U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken will travel to the Middle East next week following three violent incidents that left several civilians dead in recent days.