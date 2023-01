Three years after COVID-19 started, scientists have learned valuable lessons Three years after the World Health Organization declared COVID-19 a "public health emergency," scientists have learned several lessons about how pandemics begin and how to stop them.

Health Three years after COVID-19 started, scientists have learned valuable lessons Three years after COVID-19 started, scientists have learned valuable lessons Audio will be available later today. Three years after the World Health Organization declared COVID-19 a "public health emergency," scientists have learned several lessons about how pandemics begin and how to stop them. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor