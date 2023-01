Policing experts condemn Memphis officers after the release of Tyre Nichols footage Policing experts are condemning the actions of Memphis officers depicted in videos of a deadly altercation with Tyre Nichols, a 29-year-old man who was stopped for a traffic violation.

