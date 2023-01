Authorities don't know who is shooting free-roaming horses in the Utah desert Dozens of free-roaming horses have been found shot dead on remote Utah rangeland. No one knows who is shooting the horses or why.

National Authorities don't know who is shooting free-roaming horses in the Utah desert Authorities don't know who is shooting free-roaming horses in the Utah desert Audio will be available later today. Dozens of free-roaming horses have been found shot dead on remote Utah rangeland. No one knows who is shooting the horses or why. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor