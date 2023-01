A beloved open mic event returns after a pandemic hiatus January Jams, a 4-hour-long open mic event in Upper Jay, N.Y., resumed this month after being suspended for the pandemic. Folks come from around the Adirondack region to attend.

National A beloved open mic event returns after a pandemic hiatus A beloved open mic event returns after a pandemic hiatus Audio will be available later today. January Jams, a 4-hour-long open mic event in Upper Jay, N.Y., resumed this month after being suspended for the pandemic. Folks come from around the Adirondack region to attend. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor