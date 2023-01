In Memphis, protesters vent anger over police killing of Tyre Nichols NPR's Michel Martin speaks with NPR member station WKNO reporter Katie Riordan regarding public reaction to the brutal beating of Tyre Nichols by Memphis police.

National In Memphis, protesters vent anger over police killing of Tyre Nichols In Memphis, protesters vent anger over police killing of Tyre Nichols Listen · 4:16 4:16 NPR's Michel Martin speaks with NPR member station WKNO reporter Katie Riordan regarding public reaction to the brutal beating of Tyre Nichols by Memphis police.