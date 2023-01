Rian Johnson talks new TV series 'Poker Face' NPR's Michel Martin talks with Rian Johnson, about his new murder-mystery series, Poker Face starring Natasha Lyonne, which is streaming on Peacock.

Television Rian Johnson talks new TV series 'Poker Face' Rian Johnson talks new TV series 'Poker Face' Listen · 10:23 10:23 NPR's Michel Martin talks with Rian Johnson, about his new murder-mystery series, Poker Face starring Natasha Lyonne, which is streaming on Peacock. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor