Septeto Santiaguero: Tiny Desk Meets globalFEST 2023
For the third consecutive year, NPR teamed up with globalFEST in January 2023 for a thrilling online music festival we call Tiny Desk Meets globalFEST: three nights, nine bands, and a world of musical traditions hosted by African pop star Angélique Kidjo. Now, we're posting all the sets from our festival as individual Tiny Desk (home) concerts. To see the translations on these videos, please click the 'CC' button.
Septeto Santiaguero was founded in 1995 by members of Melodías de Ayer, a group formed in the early 1960s, together with the Estudiantina Invasora and the Cuarteto Patria, had for over three decades animated many a day and night at the Casa de la Trova in Santiago de Cuba. In 1993 and 1994, a number of young musicians from other septets — such as Sones de Oriente and Septeto Luz — joined Melodías de Ayer, and Fernando Dewar, a tres player, took over the leadership of the group. Seeking to return to their roots, the group decided to give up the mambos and stick to the discipline of the traditional septet: guitar, tres, bongo, clave, maracas, acoustic bass and trumpet, with the addition of the drum, which it retained in honor of Arsenio Rodríguez. In the Santiago de Cuba style, the two singers maintain the first and second harmony with equal emphasis. The group preserves and pays homage to one of Cuba's most important musical forms, with a vitality demonstrating that the septeto tradition is still fresh and alive in Santiago de Cuba today.
SET LIST
- Inocencio Heredia Castillo: "Y Sigo Pa'lante"
- Rudens Matos Matos: "Recuerdos del Ayer"
- Ignacio Piñeiro: "La Meneadera"
MUSICIANS
- Fernando E. Dewar Webster: tres, vocals
- Giraldo Bravo: güiro, vocals
- Inocencio Heredia Castillo: maracas, vocals
- Rudens Matos Matos: guitar, vocals
- Dairon Robert Salazar: bajo
- Gabriel Montero González: conga low, conga high, jam block
- Carlos Danger Plana: bongos, cencerro, tools
- Alain Brito: trumpet, vocals
