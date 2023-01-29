Bia Ferreira: Tiny Desk Meets globalFEST 2023
For the third consecutive year, NPR teamed up with globalFEST in January 2023 for a thrilling online music festival we call Tiny Desk Meets globalFEST: three nights, nine bands, and a world of musical traditions hosted by African pop star Angélique Kidjo. Now, we're posting all the sets from our festival as individual Tiny Desk (home) concerts. To see the translations on these videos, please click the 'CC' button.
Bia Ferreira is a Brazilian singer, composer, multi-instrumentalist and activist. Her music, which she defines as "MMP — Música de Mulher Preta," discusses topics such as feminism, anti-racism and homophobia. She makes music that harnesses a combination of funky beats, reggae and soulful ballad grooves while lyrically pushing her listeners toward the discomfort that generates "movemente," or action. Her lyrics have been described as "escrevivência," a term Conceição Evaristo uses to "tell our stories from our perspectives." It represents the subjectivity of a Black woman in Brazilian society.
SET LIST
- "Antes De Ir"
- "De Dentro do Ap"
- "Levante a Bandeira do Amor"
- "Aquela Moça"
- "A Conta Vai Chegar/Cota Não É Esmola"
MUSICIANS
- Bia Ferreira: vocals, guitar
- Maurilio Santiago dos Santos Nascimento "Pé Beat": drums
- Mariana Lima Valim: guitar
- Erica Souza da Silva: bass
CREDITS
- Producer: Zeferina Produções, Rafaella Bonatti
- Audio: Dj Go Locadora, Renato Venom
- Video: Quixó Produções
- Direction and photography: Luan Cardoso
- Photography: Camila Picolo
- Gaffer: Marcela Katzin
- Editor: Beatriz Dantas
- Special thanks to Zeferina and Rafaella Bonatti, Erica Silva, Mari Lima, Pé Beat
TINY DESK TEAM
- Creative Director: Bob Boilen
- Audio Engineer: Josh Rogosin
- Series Producer: Bobby Carter
- Editing: Joshua Bryant
- Tiny Desk Team: Marissa Lorusso, Hazel Cills, Ashley Pointer
GLOBALFEST TEAM
- Co-Directors: Shanta Thake, Isabel Soffer and Bill Bragin
- 2023 Curators: Shanta Thake, Isabel Soffer, Bill Bragin and Meera Dugal
- Event Producer: Ian Thake
- Host: Angélique Kidjo
- Legal Services: Tamizdat
- Legal Services: Duane Morris
- Video Production: Karim Tabbaa
FUNDERS:
- The Mellon Foundation
- The National Endowment for the Arts
- NYC Department of Cultural Affairs
SPECIAL THANKS:
- Ken Umezaki
- Fabian Alsultany
- Steven Kirkpatrick
- David Komar