Sunday Puzzle: Animal additions

On air challenge: If you add two letters to GOAT and rearrange the result, you get another animal, AGOUTI — a tropical rodent. I'm going to name some other animals. For each one add two letters and scramble to name another animal.

1. BEAR + D & G

2. SEAL + E & W

3. COLT + E & O

4. COBRA + I & U

5. ANGORA + K & O

6. PEAHEN + L & T

7. MALLARD + I & O



Last week's challenge: This week's challenge came from listener (and New York Times crossword contributor) Peter Collins, of Ann Arbor, Mich. Take a word that's in the name of several tourist attractions in our nation's capital, Washington, D.C. Rearrange the letters in that word to spell the names of two other nations' capitals. What are they?



Challenge answer: Memorial -> Rome, Lima



Winner: Bern Krafsig of Northborough, Mass.



This week's challenge: This week's challenge comes from listener Samuel Mace, of Smyrna, Del. Name a fruit in one word. Drop the last two letters. The remaining letters can be rearranged to name two other fruits. What are they?

