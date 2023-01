The Biden administration plans to expand protections for renters NPR's Ayesha Rascoe talks to Diane Yentel, President of the National Low Income Housing Coalition, about the Biden administration's new plan to expand tenant protections nationwide.

Law The Biden administration plans to expand protections for renters