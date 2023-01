The rotation of Earth's inner core may be slowing down NPR's Ayesha Rascoe talks to John Vidale, professor of earth sciences at the University of Southern California, about new research suggesting the rotation of Earth's inner core may be slowing down.

Science The rotation of Earth's inner core may be slowing down The rotation of Earth's inner core may be slowing down 3:44 NPR's Ayesha Rascoe talks to John Vidale, professor of earth sciences at the University of Southern California, about new research suggesting the rotation of Earth's inner core may be slowing down. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor