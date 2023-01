Remembering Tyre Nichols The horrific video of Memphis police fatally beating Tyre Nichols has dominated the media this weekend. But another video is circulating, showing Nichols happily skateboarding in his teen years.

Obituaries Remembering Tyre Nichols Remembering Tyre Nichols Listen · 4:14 4:14 The horrific video of Memphis police fatally beating Tyre Nichols has dominated the media this weekend. But another video is circulating, showing Nichols happily skateboarding in his teen years. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor