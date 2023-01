California horses, evacuated during the storms, wait for their owners to find new stalls The storms that soaked California earlier this month reminded residents that everyone needs an emergency plan. Many horses that evacuated are still couch surfing as their owners look for new stalls.

California horses, evacuated during the storms, wait for their owners to find new stalls

The storms that soaked California earlier this month reminded residents that everyone needs an emergency plan. Many horses that evacuated are still couch surfing as their owners look for new stalls.