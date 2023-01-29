National A Memphis congregation mourns Tyre Nichols Facebook Twitter Flipboard Email January 29, 20235:08 PM ET Heard on All Things Considered Michel Martin A Memphis congregation mourns Tyre Nichols Listen · 7:25 7:25 Toggle more options Download Embed Embed <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/1152428416/1152428417" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player"> We hear how the community is grappling with the police killing of Tyre Nichols. Facebook Twitter Flipboard Email