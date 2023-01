Pakistan's nationwide blackout is part of an escalating crisis Pakistan has been struggling to keep its grid up and running in recent months and a recent nationwide blackout showed just how bad the problem has become.

Asia Pakistan's nationwide blackout is part of an escalating crisis Pakistan's nationwide blackout is part of an escalating crisis Listen · 3:31 3:31 Pakistan has been struggling to keep its grid up and running in recent months and a recent nationwide blackout showed just how bad the problem has become. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor