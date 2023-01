'Farha' tells the story of a Palestinian girl in 1948 NPR's Michel Martin speaks with Darin Sallam, the director of the Netflix film Farha, about a Palestinian girl's experience when her village is attacked during the foundation of Israel in 1948.

Movie Interviews 'Farha' tells the story of a Palestinian girl in 1948 'Farha' tells the story of a Palestinian girl in 1948 Listen · 10:25 10:25 NPR's Michel Martin speaks with Darin Sallam, the director of the Netflix film Farha, about a Palestinian girl's experience when her village is attacked during the foundation of Israel in 1948. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor