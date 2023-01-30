Taraf de Caliu: Tiny Desk Meets globalFEST 2023

For the third consecutive year, NPR teamed up with globalFEST in January 2023 for a thrilling online music festival we call Tiny Desk Meets globalFEST: three nights, nine bands, and a world of musical traditions hosted by African pop star Angélique Kidjo. Now, we're posting all the sets from our festival as individual Tiny Desk (home) concerts. To see the translations on these videos, please click the 'CC' button.

After more than three decades of relentlessly touring all over the world, the founding members of Taraf de Haïdouks reunited for a new project: Taraf de Caliu. The musicians from Clejani, Romania, are the last generation of "lăutari" that carry on this authentic traditional music from southern Romania, the music that defined them as one of the best gypsy bands in the world. Under the lead of Caliu, the iconic violinist of the taraf, they are on the road again.

SET LIST

"Ca la Breaza"

"Hora lui Caliu"

"Dragostea de la Clejani"

"Ciocârlia"

MUSICIANS

Gheorghe Anghel "Caliu": violin

Robert Gheorghe: violin

Iulian Vlad: double bass

Marin Manole: accordion, vocals

Ionuț Gulună: vocals

Cristinel Turturică: cimbalom

CREDITS

Production: Șaraimanic & DWMT Production

Producer: Călina Purje

Director: Andrei Gheorghe

1st AD: Tudor Costache

Camera operators: Alexandru Yatesey, Răzvan Leucea, Paul Chirilă

Camera assistant: Daniel Sandu

Live recording: Mihai "Mushu" Popa

Mix and master: Mihai "Mushu" Popa, Andrei Boanță

Video edit and colorization: Paul Vlăsceanu

Props on set: Dan Statache

Special thanks to Larisa Perde, Răzvan Murgu, Șaraimanic Community, Diud, Michel Winter, Isabel Soffer

TINY DESK TEAM

Creative Director: Bob Boilen

Audio Engineer: Josh Rogosin

Series Producer: Bobby Carter

Editing: Joshua Bryant

Tiny Desk Team: Marissa Lorusso, Hazel Cills, Ashley Pointer

GLOBALFEST TEAM

Co-Directors: Shanta Thake, Isabel Soffer and Bill Bragin

2023 Curators: Shanta Thake, Isabel Soffer, Bill Bragin and Meera Dugal

Event Producer: Ian Thake

Host: Angélique Kidjo

Legal Services: Tamizdat

Legal Services: Duane Morris

Video Production: Karim Tabbaa

FUNDERS:

The Mellon Foundation

The National Endowment for the Arts

NYC Department of Cultural Affairs

SPECIAL THANKS: