Justin Adams and Mauro Durante: Tiny Desk Meets globalFEST 2023
For the third consecutive year, NPR teamed up with globalFEST in January 2023 for a thrilling online music festival we call Tiny Desk Meets globalFEST: three nights, nine bands, and a world of musical traditions hosted by African pop star Angélique Kidjo. Now, we're posting all the sets from our festival as individual Tiny Desk (home) concerts. To see the translations on these videos, please click the 'CC' button.
Justin Adams & Mauro Durante released an award-winning debut album, Still Moving, in 2021, moving from serene minimalism to wild catharsis. Adams (producer of Tinariwen's breakout albums and guitarist with Robert Plant) plays with a post-punk guitar approach enriched by his passion for Arabic music and African trance blues, while Durante is a sought-after violinist and percussionist and leader of southern Italy's acclaimed Canzoniere Grecanico Salentino, who performed its iconic taranta and pizzica dance songs at globalFEST in 2012.
SET LIST
- "Talassa"
- "Cupa Cupa"
- "Dark Road Down"
MUSICIANS
- Justin Adams
- Mauro Durante
CREDITS
- Producer: Run Productions
- Audio: Yanna Plougoulm, Antonin Volson
- Video: Samuel Volson, Camera Silens
TINY DESK TEAM
- Creative Director: Bob Boilen
- Audio Engineer: Josh Rogosin
- Series Producer: Bobby Carter
- Editing: Joshua Bryant
- Tiny Desk Team: Marissa Lorusso, Hazel Cills, Ashley Pointer
GLOBALFEST TEAM
- Co-Directors: Shanta Thake, Isabel Soffer and Bill Bragin
- 2023 Curators: Shanta Thake, Isabel Soffer, Bill Bragin and Meera Dugal
- Event Producer: Ian Thake
- Host: Angélique Kidjo
- Legal Services: Tamizdat
- Legal Services: Duane Morris
- Video Production: Karim Tabbaa
FUNDERS:
- The Mellon Foundation
- The National Endowment for the Arts
- NYC Department of Cultural Affairs
SPECIAL THANKS:
- Ken Umezaki
- Fabian Alsultany
- Steven Kirkpatrick
- David Komar