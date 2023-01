Ex-Memphis police colonel is in shock over the video of police beating Tyre Nichols NPR's A Martinez talks to pastor James Kirkwood, chairman of the Memphis Civilian Law Enforcement Review Board, about police practices and the killing of Tyre Nichols.

National Ex-Memphis police colonel is in shock over the video of police beating Tyre Nichols Ex-Memphis police colonel is in shock over the video of police beating Tyre Nichols Listen · 6:37 6:37 NPR's A Martinez talks to pastor James Kirkwood, chairman of the Memphis Civilian Law Enforcement Review Board, about police practices and the killing of Tyre Nichols. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor