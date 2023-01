An older person's money management errors may be a sign of some sort of dementia Alzheimer's and other forms of dementia leave seniors at risk for financial mismanagement and exploitation. With few regulatory safeguards, it falls on families to monitor the risk and intervene.

Health An older person's money management errors may be a sign of some sort of dementia An older person's money management errors may be a sign of some sort of dementia Listen · 6:29 6:29 Alzheimer's and other forms of dementia leave seniors at risk for financial mismanagement and exploitation. With few regulatory safeguards, it falls on families to monitor the risk and intervene. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor