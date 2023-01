A man who prevented a second attack in Monterey Park is honored as a hero At a Lunar New Year celebration, residents of Alhambra, Calif., honored Brandon Tsay, the man who disarmed the Monterey Park gunman as he tried to attack a second location.

At a Lunar New Year celebration, residents of Alhambra, Calif., honored Brandon Tsay, the man who disarmed the Monterey Park gunman as he tried to attack a second location.