Recent attacks on electric substations have the Department of Energy concerned NPR's Steve Inskeep talks to Puesh Kumar, director of the Energy Department's Office of Cybersecurity, Energy, Security and Emergency Response, about risks to the U.S. power grid.

National Recent attacks on electric substations have the Department of Energy concerned Recent attacks on electric substations have the Department of Energy concerned Listen · 4:44 4:44 NPR's Steve Inskeep talks to Puesh Kumar, director of the Energy Department's Office of Cybersecurity, Energy, Security and Emergency Response, about risks to the U.S. power grid. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor