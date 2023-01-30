A bear in Boulder, Colo., may have a future as a social media influencer

A city team tracks wildlife using cameras that take an image when they detect motion. Instead of strolling by, the bear tried different poses in front of a camera — taking 400 selfies.

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. A black bear in Boulder, Colo., may have a future as a social media influencer. The city's Open Space & Mountain Parks team use cameras to track wildlife, which take an image when they detect motion. And the bear got interested in the lens. Instead of strolling by, as animals usually do, it tried different poses in front of the camera, taking 400 selfies. Now it just needs to be photographed in the latest couture.

It's MORNING EDITION.

