Blinken's Israel visit comes during heightened Israeli-Palestinian tensions Secretary of State Antony Blinken's visit to Israel and the West Bank comes against a backdrop of violence, including deadly attacks in Jerusalem and a Palestinian refugee camp.

Middle East Blinken's Israel visit comes during heightened Israeli-Palestinian tensions Blinken's Israel visit comes during heightened Israeli-Palestinian tensions Listen · 3:23 3:23 Secretary of State Antony Blinken's visit to Israel and the West Bank comes against a backdrop of violence, including deadly attacks in Jerusalem and a Palestinian refugee camp. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor