Seagulls near Beirut's airport lured by Uncollected trash Trash near Beirut's airport attracts so many seagulls that one proposal would bring in hunters to shoot them down. But stray bullets, from celebratory gunfire, are already a problem at the airport.

Seagulls near Beirut's airport lured by Uncollected trash Seagulls near Beirut's airport lured by Uncollected trash Audio will be available later today. Trash near Beirut's airport attracts so many seagulls that one proposal would bring in hunters to shoot them down. But stray bullets, from celebratory gunfire, are already a problem at the airport. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor