For $5, the San Antonio Zoo will help you get over your ex

A MARTÍNEZ, HOST:

Good morning. I'm A Martínez. Looking for some closure from your last relationship? Well, how's this? For five bucks, the San Antonio Zoo will name a roach after your ex and feed it to an animal. For 150 bucks, the zoo will even send your ex a personalized video of their namesake being devoured. It's not just ghoulish payback. It's part of an annual fundraiser to save Texas wildlife, and the zoo is taking donations until Valentine's Day.

