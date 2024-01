When A Doctor Becomes The Patient : Fresh Air Neurosurgeon Dr. Henry Marsh describes how his own cancer diagnoses led him to reflect on the doctor-patient relationship, his own mortality and medically-assisted death. He'll talk about his memoir, And Finally, and about his trips to Ukraine performing surgery and working to improve the country's medical system.

Fresh Air When A Doctor Becomes The Patient Listen · 45:10