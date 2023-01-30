Actor Lizzy Caplan : Fresh Air The series Fleishman Is in Trouble is about marriage, parenthood, and middle age. Lizzy Caplan plays Libby, a mom and journalist who is struggling with identity since moving to the suburbs. Caplan's other films and TV shows include Mean Girls, Party Down, and Freaks and Geeks. She was nominated for an Emmy for her work in the series Masters of Sex. She spoke with Fresh Air's Ann Marie Baldonado.



Also, David Bianculli reviews the series Shrinking, starring Jason Segel and Harrison Ford.

