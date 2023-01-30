What 100 Years Of Disney Means For American Entertainment

Enlarge this image toggle caption Tomohiro Ohsumi/Getty Images Tomohiro Ohsumi/Getty Images

What comes to mind when you think of Disney? Princesses searching for love? Talking animals saving the day? Theme parks with fireworks lighting the sky?

The answer is different depending on who you ask.

The company will enter its 100th year as the largest entertainment firm in the world. Disney is worth $180 billion and had four of the ten highest-grossing films of 2022.

But the company's journey hasn't been a fairytale. From accusations of poor employee pay and a lack of diversity in their content, even at hundred Disney has a lot of growing to do.

The New York Times' Brooks Barnes and the University of Vermont's Sarah Nilsen join us for the conversation.

Like what you hear? Find more of our programs online.