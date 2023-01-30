Accessibility links
What 100 Years Of Disney Means For American Entertainment : 1A What comes to mind when you think of Disney? Princesses searching for love? Talking animals saving the day? Theme parks with fireworks lighting the sky?

The answer is different depending on who you ask.

The company will enter its 100th year as the largest entertainment firm in the world. Disney is worth $180 billion and had four of the ten highest-grossing films of 2022.

But the company's journey hasn't been a fairytale. From accusations of poor employee pay and a lack of diversity in their content, even at hundred Disney has a lot of growing to do.

We discuss the past, present, and future of Disney.

Want to support 1A? Give to your local public radio station and subscribe to this podcast. Have questions? Find us on Twitter @1A.

1A

What 100 Years Of Disney Means For American Entertainment

What 100 Years Of Disney Means For American Entertainment

Listen · 32:49
  • Download
  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/1152539151/1152637052" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">
Enlarge this image

Actors dressed as Walt Disney characters Minnie Mouse (L) and Mickey Mouse (R) perform at Tokyo DisneySea in Urayasu, Japan. Tomohiro Ohsumi/Getty Images hide caption

toggle caption
Tomohiro Ohsumi/Getty Images

Actors dressed as Walt Disney characters Minnie Mouse (L) and Mickey Mouse (R) perform at Tokyo DisneySea in Urayasu, Japan.

Tomohiro Ohsumi/Getty Images

What comes to mind when you think of Disney? Princesses searching for love? Talking animals saving the day? Theme parks with fireworks lighting the sky?

The answer is different depending on who you ask.

The company will enter its 100th year as the largest entertainment firm in the world. Disney is worth $180 billion and had four of the ten highest-grossing films of 2022.

But the company's journey hasn't been a fairytale. From accusations of poor employee pay and a lack of diversity in their content, even at hundred Disney has a lot of growing to do.

The New York Times' Brooks Barnes and the University of Vermont's Sarah Nilsen join us for the conversation.

Like what you hear? Find more of our programs online.