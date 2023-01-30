Is 'Dry January' Getting Drier?

There's been a lot of buzz about alcohol lately. Last year, more than a third of U.S. adults of legal drinking age decided to go sober for an entire month as part of a challenge known as "dry January."

That's an increase from the 21 percent of people who took part in 2019, according to food and drink research firm CGA.

While more Americans are dipping their toes into a more sober lifestyle, are we really drinking less overall? And with public health officials increasingly warning that no amount of alcohol is good for us, and even a few drinks a week can up our risk of cancer and heart disease, is it time to rethink our relationship with alcohol?

The National Institute on Alcohol Abuse and Alcoholism's Aaron White, the University of Pittsburgh's Christina Mair, the founder of Sober Black Girls Club Khadi A. Oluwatoyin, and the owner of Positive Damage Inc Derek Brown join us for the conversation.

