Pro football brothers are set to face off in Super Bowl sibling Sunday For the next two weeks the Super Bowl will unofficially be The Kelce Bowl. This will be the first time the brothers will play on opposite teams.

Sports Pro football brothers are set to face off in Super Bowl sibling Sunday Pro football brothers are set to face off in Super Bowl sibling Sunday Listen · 1:25 1:25 For the next two weeks the Super Bowl will unofficially be The Kelce Bowl. This will be the first time the brothers will play on opposite teams. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor