U.S. defense secretary visits ally South Korea as it faces growing North Korea threat Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin is in South Korea to reassure its ally of the U.S. commitment to defend it, as the seven-decades-old U.S. system of alliances in Asia comes under increasing pressure.

