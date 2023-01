New cars in California must be zero-emissions by 2035. Can the power grid handle it? NPR's Ailsa Chang speaks with CalMatters reporter Nadia Lopez about the challenges California may face as it tries to reach its climate goal of zero-emission vehicles in the state by 2035.

Climate New cars in California must be zero-emissions by 2035. Can the power grid handle it? New cars in California must be zero-emissions by 2035. Can the power grid handle it? Listen · 4:01 4:01 NPR's Ailsa Chang speaks with CalMatters reporter Nadia Lopez about the challenges California may face as it tries to reach its climate goal of zero-emission vehicles in the state by 2035.