Scientists hope to curb the deadly Nipah virus that terrorizes Bangladesh villages Every couple of years, a deadly outbreak of Nipah virus terrorizes villages in Bangladesh. Scientists there are studying the virus, which is harbored in fruit bats, to stop the cycle of outbreaks.

