The Best of Car Talk #2314: What's My Car Worth? #2314: What's My Car Worth? Listen · 36:58 36:58 Trade-in value for most used cars is a carefully crafted calculation made by car dealers having to do with the car's current resale value and the size of the dealer's boat payment. For junkboxes like the Chevy Malibu that Joan is trying to unload it just depends on how much gas is in the tank. Find out what our two knuckleheads thought of Joan's heap on this episode of the Best of Car Talk.